Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,410 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 676.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 345,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $108.96.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

