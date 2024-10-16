Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $278,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,148,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

