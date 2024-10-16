Carnegie Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 869.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $11,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

NYSE:BA opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

