Carnegie Investment Counsel Invests $224,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Allstate by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $192.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.17 and a 200 day moving average of $173.33. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $119.61 and a 52 week high of $195.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.