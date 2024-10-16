800 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $2,887,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $270.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,890,276. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,400. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $274.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $188.24 and a 1-year high of $283.86.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 40.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

