Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,496.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,513,129 over the last 90 days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $171.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.04. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

