Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 87,970 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,970 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,714.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $1,004,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

