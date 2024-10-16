Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,817 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.43, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.