Carnegie Investment Counsel Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

