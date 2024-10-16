Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,165. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.73. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

