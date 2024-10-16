Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $82,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aris Water Solutions news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $219,824.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,199.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 3.3 %

ARIS opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $955.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

