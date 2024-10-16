Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Upbound Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 232.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upbound Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Upbound Group stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -321.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UPBD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,134. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

