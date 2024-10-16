Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $316,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $199.84 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

