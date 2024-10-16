Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 12,513 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Standard Motor Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SMP opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $675.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $389.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 66.29%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

