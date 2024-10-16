Inspire Investing LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

