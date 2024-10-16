Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.84.
Macerich Price Performance
NYSE:MAC opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.50.
Macerich Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.59%.
Macerich Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
