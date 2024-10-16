Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.84.

Macerich Price Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.