Inspire Investing LLC Invests $415,000 in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.09% of Limoneira at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 46.9% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Limoneira by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,006,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Stock Down 0.4 %

LMNR stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of -210.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Limoneira had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -230.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. B. Riley increased their target price on Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

