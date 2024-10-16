Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 56,112 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,241 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 11.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 173.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 538,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,975,000 after buying an additional 415,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in 89bio by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,164,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 402,999 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

89bio Stock Up 1.4 %

89bio stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $789.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.09.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

