Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CECO Environmental by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,495,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $916.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CECO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CECO

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.