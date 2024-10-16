Inspire Investing LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $918,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 29.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.50. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

