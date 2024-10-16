Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 69.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 530,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 52.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 593,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

