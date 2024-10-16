Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 10,099 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth about $2,472,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 432.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 36,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

PROS Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PRO opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $877.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile



PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

