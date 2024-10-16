Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,407,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $91,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 794.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after buying an additional 175,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $303.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.80. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

