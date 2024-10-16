Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 679.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

