Cwm LLC Acquires 913 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,559,000 after buying an additional 82,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,811,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,538,000 after acquiring an additional 227,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.6 %

EXPD opened at $121.32 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day moving average of $120.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.