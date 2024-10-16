Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 77,571 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SkyWater Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,019,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,196,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKYT stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

