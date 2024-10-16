Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Myers Industries by 712,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MYE opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.21. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

