Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 420,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 64,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 15.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 53,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 201,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 273,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 123,664 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERII shares. StockNews.com raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ ERII opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.23. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 3,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 3,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $34,424.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,998.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock worth $123,536. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Recovery

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.