10,488 Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,806,000 after buying an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,835,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 62,946 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 122.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 641,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 352,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 420,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.13. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $26,577.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,433,930.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $26,577.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,433,930.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $635,545. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

