Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Position Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5,420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 21,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,114 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

SAGE stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $418.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

