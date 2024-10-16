Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,085 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 457,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 199,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

