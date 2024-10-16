ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,665,666.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,665,666.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,322. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $188.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.83.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.