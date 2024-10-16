TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

TTI opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

