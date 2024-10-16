Cwm LLC Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after buying an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,350.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.88, for a total value of $2,773,016.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,997.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,430 shares of company stock valued at $37,204,602. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

UTHR stock opened at $359.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $366.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

