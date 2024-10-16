Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

ACHC stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -406.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

