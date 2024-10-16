Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Argan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 3,321.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Argan by 84.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Argan news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,962.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,962.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,631.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,475. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $122.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

