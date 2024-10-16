18,263 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 221.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $29,941,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Phreesia by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,950 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 447,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $39,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,143.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,938.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $39,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,143.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,204 shares of company stock valued at $939,803 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

View Our Latest Report on PHR

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.