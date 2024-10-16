Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 130.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE ANF opened at $160.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

