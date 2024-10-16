Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $252,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,514.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $53,268.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,328.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $252,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,818 shares in the company, valued at $835,514.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,571 shares of company stock valued at $403,502. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AOMR opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $25.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Equities analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

