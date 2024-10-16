Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,682 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.