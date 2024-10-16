Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 418.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CarMax were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 5.1% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $747,000.

CarMax stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

