SG Americas Securities LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,414,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,154,000 after buying an additional 448,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 110,797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,619,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 301,443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 993,819 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $16,719,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,608.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $492,950.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,280.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,452 shares of company stock worth $1,790,066. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

