8,430 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lovesac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 774,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $435.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.91.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $156.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,200.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

