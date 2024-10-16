SG Americas Securities LLC Has $548,000 Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKWD. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 276,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $46.03.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.