Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 344.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.