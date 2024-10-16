Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 408.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,415,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $7,645,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 73,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,351.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,668 shares of company stock worth $12,976,413 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

