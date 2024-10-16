Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 79 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,060,000 after acquiring an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 582.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,627.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $292.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

