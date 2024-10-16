10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,711.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,242.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

