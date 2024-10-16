Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11,871.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

CRSP stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

