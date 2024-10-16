Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

